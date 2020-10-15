The Wanted Plans Reunion Following Tom Parker’s Terminal Brain Tumor Diagnosis

WENN

Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker, and Nathan Sykes are reportedly working on a reunion shortly after Parker reveals his battle with terminal brain tumor.

Boyband The Wanted are said to be considering a reunion after singer Tom Parker‘s terminal brain tumour diagnosis.

Tom, whose wife Kelsey is pregnant with their second child, hit headlines on Monday (12Oct20) when he revealed he’d been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma – an inoperable brain tumour.

His bandmates have rallied around him since then, with Max George sharing a message of support on social media, and now the group are talking about reuniting once again next year (21), according to Britain’s The Sun newspaper.

“Max has always been open about wanting to get the group back together to mark one of their anniversaries,” a source told the publication. “Those years for the lads were some of the best of their lives and they all love performing.”

“For various reasons some of the lads grew apart but now it seems that next year, depending on how everything goes, they could do something to mark just how far the group has come.”

Tom has previously made no secret of his desire to re-team with his bandmates, saying previously, “I would really, really like us to get back together as a five. It would be so cool for us to get back on stage as a band.”

The Wanted enjoyed hits with tracks such as “Glad You Came” and “Chasing the Sun” before going on hiatus in 2014.

After going public with his health issues, Tom Parker addressed his fans, “We truly are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity. We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it’s been incredible.”