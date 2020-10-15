‘The Resident’: Conrad Ricamora Joins Season 4 Cast in Recurring Role

RELATED STORIES

How to Get Away With Murder hacker Conrad Ricamora is trading in the laptop for a scalpel, by way of a recurring role on The Resident‘s fourth season.

According to our sister site , Ricamora will appear as Dr. Jake Wong, a gay plastic surgeon who dabbles in singing and songwriting in his downtime. More importantly, though, Jake is also Dr. Bell’s former stepson from a previous marriage — but their relationship ended bitterly after Bell divorced Jake’s mother.

On the small screen, Ricamora is best known for his six seasons as computer hacker and honorary Keating Five member Oliver Hampton on How to Get Away With Murder, which wrapped its run on ABC in May. He also has a number of theater credits, including the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I.

Though The Resident won’t return to Fox’s lineup until midseason, it’s already been confirmed that the Season 4 premiere will address the real-life coronavirus pandemic.

“Our premiere deals with the early days of the outbreak, focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily,” series co-creator Amy Holden Jones revealed in July. “Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that, as well… [Frontline workers’] stories are moving, deep and tragic and continue to accumulate to this day. We hope soon to share all we have learned.”

The medical drama’s third season was also cut short by the pandemic, forcing the show to wrap up three episodes early. According to executive producer Todd Harthan, however, Season 4 won’t necessarily pick up right where Season 3 ended: “There are some big pieces that will remain intact, but some other things are being reimagined,” he previously shared.