The ‘Every ALCS MVP’ quiz

The Houston Astros live to fight another day.

Down three games to none to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS, Houston’s big stars came alive on Wednesday. Zack Greinke threw six solid innings and Jose Altuve and George Springer both hit home runs. Despite the 4-3 victory though, Houston still faces an uphill battle to make it back to the World Series. The 2004 Boston Red Sox are the only other team to claw back from a 3-0 ALCS deficit. Game 5 begins today at 5:07 ET on TBS.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. If the Rays do advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history, you’d have to imagine that the scorching-hot Randy Arozarena would take home ALCS MVP. MLB has been awarding the American League Championship Series MVP Award since the 1980 season. So with that in mind, how many of the past 38 winners in that time can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!