The Best Prime Day Alienware Deals: All the Best Prices

Amazon Prime Day is now over, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a great bargain on your favorite tech. If you want to score an amazing Prime Day Alienware deal, these could be the best prices you’ll see all year (or at least until Black Friday), if the past few days have been any indication. If you’re keen to buy a new gaming laptop, monitor, or desktop PC, there are some great Prime Day deals out there for you right now — and we’ve gathered them all right here. Whether this is your first time buying an Alienware machine or you’ve owned one of these premium computers before, you’ll be happy with these great offers that will save you tons of cash.

Today’s best Prime Day Alienware deals

Alienware AW510M Gaming Mouse

— $57 , was $75

— Alienware Graphics Amplifier (9R7XN)

— $216 , was $280

— Alienware Wireless AW510H Gaming Headset and AW510K Keyboard

— $225 , was $260

— Alienware 25-Inch 1080p 250Hz FreeSync (+ G-Sync Certified) Gaming Monitor

— $385 , was $510

— Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34″ Monitor

— $1,030 , was $1,200

— Alienware m15 R2 Gaming Laptop 9th gen (Intel Core i9)

— $2,000 , was $3,250

— Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop

— $2,156, was $2,620

What are the most popular Alienware products?

There are plenty of great high-performance Alienware gaming PCs and laptops, but it makes sense that you’d want to seek out the most popular ones. These tend to be popular for a reason, such as being the best value for the money. And, of course, the best value is even easier to find when you’re looking at Prime Day Alienware deals. Here’s what to look for.

If you’re keen to snap up a desktop gaming PC, then the Alienware Aurora R10 is a good bet. It looks fantastic and it offers some great high-end technology including either high-end AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors, along with high-end graphics cards courtesy of Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon. They always offer plenty of memory, alongside lots of storage space too.

Checking out the laptops on offer? The new Alienware m15 is a solid choice. It’s thin and lightweight for a gaming laptop while still having plenty of power under the hood courtesy of the latest Intel Core processors, plenty of memory, and a GeForce RTX graphics card. You won’t be short on storage space either.

There are higher-end laptops too, like the m17 series which can be a good option, along with other desktop setups like the R9. The great thing about any Alienware system is that they always look good too. Designed with the best cooling in mind while you game, they tend to be pretty sleek and stylish, avoiding being too over the top with the gaming aesthetic.

Effectively, whatever gaming setup you consider, Alienware is a pretty good bet. They’re reliable and well designed no matter which one you pick. There’s a reason why so many professional gamers stick with Alienware, and you’ll be delighted with your investment. They’re worth paying the little extra involved with the Alienware name, but fortunately, this year’s last few Prime Day deals can help counteract that.

Don’t forget — Alienware doesn’t just sell full PCs either. It also sells gaming monitors with some great high-end screens that offer everything the avid gamer could need: such as great resolution, a fast response rate, and some fantastic viewing angles. Definitely consider them if you’re looking for a display upgrade during Prime Day.

