The Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

If there are two things you can count on at the Billboard Music Awards: there will be music and there will be fashion.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show went on Wednesday night as the stars aligned both virtually and in person in Los Angeles for NBC’s broadcast of the 2020 award show on Oct. 14.

And, while there was sadly no red carpet this year given social distancing protocol, that didn’t get in the way of celebrities who participated putting their most fashionable foot forward…from six feet apart, of course.

From a floral appliqué gown to a mini with a major civic message, the looks at the Billboard Music Awards ran the sartorial gamut and served up the incredible style fashion connoisseurs have been craving this year. After all, with every award show that passes this year, one thing stands out—personal style has never been stronger.

In honor of the one-of-a-kind looks that graced the Billboard Music Awards this year, E! has compiled the very best outfits of the star-studded group.