‘The Batman’ Will Continue Filming in Liverpool Despite the City Entering ‘Tier 3’ Lockdown

The production for Robert Pattinson-starring superhero movie in Liverpool will not be affected by the new stringent Covid-19 restrictions issued by the city amid the never-ending pandemic.

“The Batman” will continue shooting in Liverpool, England despite the city being hit by new stringent Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday (14Oct20).

U.K. government officials announced that the city and surrounding region would be the first to be put in ‘Tier 3’ restrictions – the strictest level – on Monday, meaning that many pubs and leisure businesses would shortly be shuttered, and household mixing banned.

However, Liverpool City Council officials have now announced that Matt Reeves‘ movie, which stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, will be able to continue filming.

“The new restrictions in Liverpool will not impact on filming in the city,” a spokesman for the council told Sky News. “The Film Office is working closely with every single production to ensure Covid-safe measures are in place and are being adhered to.”

Work on the new superhero movie was halted in March when the U.K. originally went into a Covid-19 lockdown, and production was delayed by two weeks last month when a crew member, reportedly Pattinson, tested positive for the virus.

It is now due for release in March 2022.

“The Batman” release date has been pushed back by Warner Brothers. The Caped Crusader reboot was originally set for October 1, 2021 but forced to give up the date to make a room for the studio’s sci-fi remake “Dune” from director Denis Villeneuve. The DC superhero flick is now scheduled to hit theaters across the states on March 4, 2022.