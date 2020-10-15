Tesla’s back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on U.S. Model S below $70,000 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . A Tesla Model S car is seen in a showroom in Santa Monica

2/2

By Tina Bellon and C Nivedita

() – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (O:) cut the price of its Model S “Long Range” sedan in the United States to $69,420, its website showed, following a tweet https:// flagging the cut earlier on Wednesday from Chief Executive Elon Musk.

The cut is Tesla’s second this week for the high-end sedan, following a 4% cut to $71,990 on Tuesday.

Tesla shares closed 3.3% higher at $461.30 on Wednesday and were little changed in after-hours trade.

The company also on Tuesday reduced by 3% the price of its Model S in China, where it had previously cut the starting price of its Model 3 sedan.

The starting price for Model S is now a thousand times that of a pair of red satin shorts that Tesla started selling in July for “$69.420” to poke fun at the company’s naysayers.

Tesla introduced its Model S in 2012, but in recent years the car has faced competition from the automaker’s less expensive, mass-market Model 3 sedan, launched in 2017, which currently starts at $37,990. The Model S makes up only around 5% of Tesla’s unit volume, said a Credit Suisse (SIX:) analyst in a client note on Wednesday.

The analyst said the Model S price reduction was likely in response to price cuts by electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors, which sells its luxury sedan Air model at a starting price of $69,900. That includes a $7,500 U.S. government electric vehicle tax credit, for which Tesla vehicles are no longer eligible.

The price cuts also come as competition in the electric vehicle market – long dominated by Tesla – heats up, with several automakers launching new electric vehicles next year.

Germany’s Daimler AG (DE:) is scheduled to release an electric version of its Mercedes-Benz S-class luxury sedan, the EQS, next year. Analysts expect the EQS to be significantly more expensive than the Model S, however, with the latest version of the gasoline-powered S-class retailing at more than 100,000 euros ($117,500).

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR