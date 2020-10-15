Taryn Manning Declines ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Offers for ‘Has Been’ Fears

WENN

Insisting that she is a good dancer, the ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress reveals that she has been approached many times to participate on the competition show.

–

“Orange Is the New Black” star Taryn Manning turned down the chance to appear on U.S. competition show “Dancing with the Stars” multiple times over fears she will be viewed as a “has been” if she waltzes onto the TV ballroom.

The actress, who also appeared in Eminem‘s “8 Mile” and Britney Spears‘ film “Crossroads”, admits she’s a pretty competent dancer and feels she would do well on the show, but she has avoided a call-up.

“I’ve been asked to be on many times,” Manning tells Page Six “I have this weird phobia that (competing on the show) means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case. Maybe it’s my own stuff, but, yeah, I’m definitely a good dancer.”

“Dancing with the Stars” is currently airing its season 29 with Tyra Banks serving as the new host, replacing OG host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews. Among the celebrities who are still up for the coveted MirrorBall trophy in the current season are “Cheer coach Monica Aldama, the former “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, “Jessie” actress Skai Jackson, “Jane the Virgin” actress Justina Machado, Backstreet Boys” member AJ McLean, rapper Nelly, “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Meanwhile, NBA star Charles Oakley, actress Anne Heche, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” star Carole Baskin and former “Desperate Housewives” star Jesse Metcalfe were eliminated in previous episodes.