Home Entertainment ‘Sweetie Pie’ Actor Tim Norman Pleads Not Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Case

‘Sweetie Pie’ Actor Tim Norman Pleads Not Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Case

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

James Timothy Norman, star from OWN TV’s Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to a murder for hire case, which resulted in his nephew’s death.

Norman is charged in the 2016 plot to murder Andre Montgomery Jr.

Norman’s defense attorney John Rogers is fighting for the actor to be released on bail, arguing that he is not a likely flight risk and should be released to stay with his mother.

Prosecutors said the nature of the crime, the volume of evidence in the case and Norman’s criminal record should require he be held until trial.

RELATED ARTICLES

©