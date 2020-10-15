Stevie Nicks Opened Up About Her Abortion And Said “There Would Have Been No Fleetwood Mac” Without It

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac.”
This is Stevie Nicks — singer, music legend, and one of the lead vocalists of Fleetwood Mac.
If you’re too young to know who she is, you would definitely recognize her music — in fact, her Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” just went mega-viral on TikTok, when user Nathan Apodaca uploaded a video lip-syncing to her vocals while skateboarding and drinking cranberry juice. Thanks to that TikTok, the hit 1977 song is actually back on the charts right now.
Stevie just gave an interview to The Guardian, and in it, she opened up about the abortion she had in 1979, when her career was at an all-time high. Stevie explained that the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has made her reflect on that abortion, and whether women of future generations will be given the same freedom of choice.
“Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight,” Stevie said. “If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions.”
Stevie explained how, for her, having an abortion was vital so that she could continue having a career.
“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” she said. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly.”
Stevie underscored another reason why it was important that the decision be left up to her: “And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs.”
“I would have had to walk away,” Stevie said of her role in Fleetwood Mac. “And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy.”
For Stevie, getting to make that choice for herself allowed her to fulfill what she described as her “world’s mission”:
And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.
Stevie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, and her contributions helped catapult the band into international fame and acclaim. Her first album with the band, the self-titled Fleetwood Mac, reached #1 in the US, and her second album with them, Rumours, remains one of the best-selling albums in music history.
You can read Stevie’s full profile in The Guardian here.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!