Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor gets back to work

Ranbir Kapoor is super excited for his upcoming projects – Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. The actor has been invested in the projects for a while now, however, the pandemic got it all to a standstill. But, looks like Ranbir is back to the grind. Today, we snapped the ace actor as he arrived looking smart as ever at Yash Raj Films’ studio. Shamshera is being bankrolled by YRF and looks like Ranbir is back to working on the project.

Dressed in a pair of denims and a crisp black T-shirt paired with white sneakers and a baseball cap, the actor turned heads as he was spotted chilling with other members of the studio there. Take a look at the pictures below…