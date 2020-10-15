Someone Was Messing With Jessica Alba

WENN

Joel Feigenbaum joins original cast regulars, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley, in sharing his thought on the claim made by the ‘L.A.’s Finest’ actress.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” director Joel Feigenbaum had no idea Jessica Alba had been told not to make eye contact with the show’s stars during her season eight episodes.

The actress claimed she was told she’d be thrown off the set if she looked at cast regulars like Jennie Garth or Tori Spelling, prompting the show’s stars to insist they had no idea guests had been told to avert their eyes.

Garth, Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Jason Priestley have all responded to Alba’s claims, admitting they feel awful knowing she had to follow such silly rules, and now Feigenbaum, who directed the two episodes, in which Alba played a teen mum, insists her revelation was the first time he had heard about the behind-the-scenes saga.

“It’s very possible someone could have said that to her, either seriously or not,” he said on Monday’s (October 12) episode of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast. “I can’t imagine who it would have been. It certainly wasn’t one of the cast.”





“The only other people it might have been, an AD (assistant director) or maybe somebody in the makeup and hair trailer (sic). I don’t doubt that she heard that somehow, but I certainly was never aware of it and you certainly never saw that on the set anyway…”.

“Who knows? It could have been maybe even before she ever came to 90210, before she was even cast in the part. For all I know, somebody else was messing with her, but to my knowledge, that certainly wasn’t a rule on the set by any means. All of the regular cast was extremely friendly and really open to the guest stars.”