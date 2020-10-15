Snapchat now lets you add music to Snaps pre or post-capture on iOS

Snapchat has a new feature for iOS users, which lets them add music to their Snaps pre- or post-capture from a catalogue of both emerging and established artists.
According to Snapchat, it reaches 90 percent of all 13- to 24 year-olds in the U.S., which is more than Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. On average, more than four billion SNaps are shared each day.
Snapchat also has an exclusive with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s new song “Lonely,” which is now featured exclusively in Snapchat’s Featured Sounds list today. Snapchat users can create Snaps with the new song and save the link to download the song when it’s available on their favourite streaming platform.
When you receive a Snap with music, you can swipe up to see album art, song title, and artist’s name. There’s also a “Play This Song” option that’ll let users listen to the full song on Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.
Finally, Snapchat is also testing a feature that lets users make their own sounds and add them to Snaps. This functionality will roll out globally in the coming months.