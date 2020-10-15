Simone Strobel German backpacker disappearance million dollar reward offered

Police believe “information is being withheld” and are re-appealing for details into the death of a German backpacker whose body was found dumped at a Lismore sports field 15 years ago.

Today, the NSW Government announced a $1 million reward for any useful information on what happened to Simone Strobel after a night out in the NSW Far North Coast town.

The 25-year-old school teacher was last seen at Lismore Tourist Caravan Park on February 11, 2005 after a night out with her boyfriend Tobias Suckfuell and friends.

Simone Strobel’s body was found dumped under palm fronds after a night out in Lismore with her boyfriend and friends in 2005. (Supplied)

Her body was found six days later, hidden under palm fronds at a sports ground less than 100 metres from the caravan park she was staying at.

An inquest heard the kindergarten teacher from Wuerzburg, Germany had been suffocated and was found without any clothes on.

Despite a lengthy investigation and coronial inquest at the , there was not enough evidence to charge anyone over her death.

The friends and family of murdered German woman Simone Strobel, and her boyfriend Tobias Suckfuell (centre), at a makeshift memorial near where her body was found. (Anthony Johnson / Sun Herald)

“For 15 years, police have been determined to uncover the truth of what happened to Simone, both the Lismore community and her loved ones in Germany deserve answers,” Police Minister David Elliott said today.

Richmond Police District Commander, Superintendent Scott Tanner, said police believe there are people in Australia and overseas in Simone’s home country who are withholding vital information.

“We know the truth is out there, and we know there are people who are holding it back,” Superintendent Tanner said.

Lismore locals pay tribute at the scene of the murder. (Anthony Johnson / Sun Herald)

He said the million-dollar reward is on offer to anyone in NSW or in Germany who can help solve what happened to Ms Strobel.

“We have continued to examine evidence and speak with witnesses over the past 15 years, but we need additional help from the public to finally determine what happened to Simone,” he said.