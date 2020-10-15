Sick players who test negative for COVID may still have to sit?

The NFL is trying to be vigilant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is why players who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately isolated until they can be cleared. However, the protocols the league has in place could eventually result in players who do not test positive for the coronavirus being ruled out for games.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills discussed the NFL’s coronavirus policy on Thursday. With cold and flu season approaching, many are wondering how the NFL will handle players who have symptoms from illnesses other than COVID-19. According to Sills, those players will be sent home and not allowed to return until they produce two negative COVID-19 tests separated by 24 hours.