Shonda Rhimes Netflix Show First Look

Julie Andrews has a role in this show, so sign me the heck up.
If you’re anything like me, you probably feel like you’ve watched everything on Netflix and you’re desperately waiting for a new series.
Well, you’re in luck, because Netflix just announced a release date for their new period drama series, Bridgerton, and I’m already obsessed.
Bridgerton is the first Netflix series produced by Shonda Rhimes, who signed a massive deal with the streamer back in 2017.
Created by Chris Van Dusen and inspired by Julia Quinn’s books, Bridgerton tells the story of Daphne, the oldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she gets ready to make her debut into Regency London’s “competitive marriage market.”
The eight-episode series will drop on Dec. 25 and I can already tell it will be the perfect Christmas gift.
The series stars Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne and Regé-Jean Page as Simon, and I already ship them just from these photos.
Golda Rosheuvel will play Queen Charlotte — I mean, look at these costumes.
And, here’s a look at the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons, the two families whose stories are intertwined on Bridgerton.
The series also stars some familiar faces, like Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, who notably plays Clare on Derry Girls.
And, if you weren’t already hooked on this show, Julie Andrews — yes, THE Julie Andrews — will lend her “practically perfect in every way” voice talents as Lady Whistledown, the anonymous writer of the scandal sheet.
Basically, I will be counting down the days until I can sit on my couch and watch this new series. And, I can already tell it will fill the Downton Abbey-sized hole in my life.
