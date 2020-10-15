Shonda Rhimes Netflix Show First Look

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Julie Andrews has a role in this show, so sign me the heck up.

If you’re anything like me, you probably feel like you’ve watched everything on Netflix and you’re desperately waiting for a new series.

Well, you’re in luck, because Netflix just announced a release date for their new period drama series, Bridgerton, and I’m already obsessed.

Bridgerton is the first Netflix series produced by Shonda Rhimes, who signed a massive deal with the streamer back in 2017.


Liam Daniel / Netflix

Betsy Beers, who is Shonda’s longtime producing partner also has a hand in the series.

Created by Chris Van Dusen and inspired by Julia Quinn’s books, Bridgerton tells the story of Daphne, the oldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she gets ready to make her debut into Regency London’s “competitive marriage market.”


Liam Daniel / Netflix

While she hopes to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find true love, Daphne soon realizes that none of her initial prospects are working out. All of this is made even more difficult when a “high society scandal sheet” written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts doubts on Daphne’s character. Of course, this is when bachelor Simon, the Duke of Hastings, enters the scene and the two embark on a fake courtship, however their chemistry is instant.

The eight-episode series will drop on Dec. 25 and I can already tell it will be the perfect Christmas gift.

I’ve been a fan of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series since I can remember. The originality. The sexiness. The storytelling. Everything about it. I quickly knew that @shondaland had to turn them into a series.


shondarhimes / Via Twitter: @shondarhimes

The series stars Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne and Regé-Jean Page as Simon, and I already ship them just from these photos.


Liam Daniel / Netflix

Phoebe notably played Clare on Younger and Regé-Jean starred on For the People and can be seen in the upcoming Tessa Thompson movie, Sylvie’s Love.

Golda Rosheuvel will play Queen Charlotte — I mean, look at these costumes.

And, here’s a look at the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons, the two families whose stories are intertwined on Bridgerton.

The series also stars some familiar faces, like Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, who notably plays Clare on Derry Girls.


Liam Daniel / Netflix

You can also expect to see Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, and Harriet Cains.

And, if you weren’t already hooked on this show, Julie Andrews — yes, THE Julie Andrews — will lend her “practically perfect in every way” voice talents as Lady Whistledown, the anonymous writer of the scandal sheet.


Noam Galai / Getty Images

Honestly, think of Julie Andrews in Bridgerton as this show’s Gossip Girl.

Basically, I will be counting down the days until I can sit on my couch and watch this new series. And, I can already tell it will fill the Downton Abbey-sized hole in my life.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR