Shonda Rhimes Netflix Show First Look



Liam Daniel / Netflix



While she hopes to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find true love, Daphne soon realizes that none of her initial prospects are working out. All of this is made even more difficult when a “high society scandal sheet” written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts doubts on Daphne’s character. Of course, this is when bachelor Simon, the Duke of Hastings, enters the scene and the two embark on a fake courtship, however their chemistry is instant.