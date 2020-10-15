Shilpa Shetty goes apple picking in Manali

Shilpa Shetty is someone who’s extremely passionate about looking after herself. This obviously means she eats healthy and eat right. The actress has often spoken about her love for organic food and recently even turned vegetarian.

Shilpa returned to Mumbai, earlier this week, after shooting for her upcoming project Hungama 2 in Manali. Throughout her stay there, she was pretty active on social media. Yesterday, she shared another video from her stay in Manali in which she goes apple picking. He caption for the video read, “Apple Apple everywhere I know I get a lil cray and excited when I see fruits on a tree… and that too all over the place… felt like a child in a candy shop The trees were laden with such luscious fruits that I couldn’t resist plucking one off and eating it right there. ‘Seb’ the best for the end, they said. I agreed! ” Take a look at the video below.