Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Upset After Seeing Kanye West’s Name On The Ballot When She Went To Do Early Voting

As many of you already know, this is an important election this year. Besides Joe Biden and Donald Trump getting the attention for their campaigns, Kanye West has remained adamant about his presidential run as well, and to some people’s surprise, his name has actually appeared on the ballot in some states.

However, one person who was not here for seeing Kanye’s name on the ballot when she went to do early voting, was the legendary Sheryl Lee Ralph.

While appearing on the Wendy Williams Show, Sheryl expressed how upset she was to see Kanye’s name on the ballot. She said, “I voted early, and when I saw Rocky and Kanye on the ballot I almost threw up. I was so upset, I said, ‘Why would you do this? Why would you create such an awful distraction in this, a very important election?’”

She continued, “We got about 30,000 wasted votes.”

Kanye has taken to social media as he continues to promote his campaign. He has shared photos of people writing in his name on their ballots and he also shared his first campaign video.

Before expressing her disappointment of seeing Kanye’s name, Sheryl also talked about her marriage to Senator Vincent Hughes, and her support for Kamala Harris.

