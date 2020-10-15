Shahid Kapoor all set to make his OTT debut

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the industry. His last release Kabir Singh provided enough proof of the same as it went on to be one of the highest grossers of last year.

Now, it seems the actor is willing explore his boundaries as he’s signed a big-money deal with a popular OTT platform. While we still await an official confirmation regarding the same, rumour has it that the actor will earn around Rs. 60 crore from the contract which will see him starring in multiple projects. He will be directed by Raj and DK. The director duo have already tasted success in the webspace with The Family Man and we’re sure they’ll be able to replicate their success with Shahid.

The actor is currently shooting for his next film Jersey which also stars Mrunal Thakur.