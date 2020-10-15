Seven Springboks start for Stormers against Lions

Stormers coach John Dobson has named seven Springboks in his starting line-up for their Super Rugby Unlocked opener against the Lions at Newlands on Saturday.

There are just two changes to the starting line-up that beat the Lions 34-21 on Super Fan Saturday at Loftus Versfeld at the start of the month.

Fit-again wing Sergeal Petersen replaces the injured Seabelo Senatla, while Bongi Mbonambi starts at hooker with Scarra Ntubeni among the replacements.

“This is our first competitive match since March, so to say that we are looking forward to it would be an understatement. The players and coaches have all worked hard in preparation and we can’t wait to get going,” Dobson said.

“We have been able to select a very strong team with some quality players missing out, so the challenge will be to gel as a unit and start our campaign on the front foot.

Mbonambi, Warrick Gelant, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff are the seven Boks in the starting team.

Saturday’s clash is scheduled for 19:00.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Nama Xaba, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 Michal Haznar, 23 Tim Swiel

Lions

TBA