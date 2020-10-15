Senators sign Evgenii Dadonov to three-year, $15M deal

The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday that they have signed free-agent forward Evgenii Dadonov to a three-year contract that holds an average annual value of $5 million.

Dadonov, who turned 31 years old in March, scored 28 goals for the Florida Panthers in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 regular seasons. During the pandemic shortened 2019-20 campaign, Dadonov tallied 25 goals and 22 assists for 47 points in 69 games.

He’s also accumulated 17 power-play points in each of the past two seasons. He scored a career-best 11 goals and notched six assists on power plays in 2019-20.

In 280 career games, Dadonov has 91 goals and 111 assists for 202 points. He played in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League from 2012 through the spring of 2017.

“We’re thrilled to have come to an agreement with Evgenii,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told the club’s website. “He’s an elite offensive talent and a very consistent scorer as demonstrated by his point totals over the last three seasons. This is a key signing for us as it adds a player who will help us produce offensively and one with a proven track record on the power-play.”

Dadonov played in his first NHL postseason contests in August when the Panthers faced the New York Islanders in the qualifying round of the league restart. He had one assist and seven shots on goal in four games before New York eliminated Florida.