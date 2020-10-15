Security Picks Launches New Site Dedicated to Keeping Public Safe

Article content

TORONTO — Security Picks, an online resource of curated content about critical security and protection issues, has launched its new site with informative guides and articles about personal safety and business protection solutions.

With more people in various stages of lockdown at home and spending more time online, digital literacy and the ability to access reliable information is more important now than ever before.

Internet usage is at an all-time high, with online activity increasing by 25 percent within days of shelter-at-home orders being issued in February and remaining at above average rates today. This has resulted in a 600 percent rise in phishing attempts targeting individuals since the end of February. Cyber protection remains a top priority for people, as are topics on counter surveillance and the integration of smart home technology for increased personal security.

“Ensuring personal protection is an important goal for everyone, yet finding the most accurate information online in one place to support that is difficult,” said Christian Mathews, founder of Security Picks. “That’s why we’ve launched Security Picks. Not only is this site a comprehensive collection of the most important topics on security, but readers know that they are getting credible insights that have been verified by our expert content team. From home and business security to family safety, Security Picks is an essential resource for anyone looking to protect themselves and those who matter most to them.”

