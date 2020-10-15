Sean Emmett and his third wife attend inquest into death of second

The moment the terrified third wife of Superbike champion Sean Emmett called the police after he hit her was relived today at the inquest into his second wife’s death.

Mr Emmett, 50, walked alongside current wife Lana Saoud, 29, as he prepared to give his version of events about the night Abigail Elson, 27, died on February 19, 2013.

He had been arrested by detectives from Surrey Police and the Dubai authorities on his return to the UK in December 2013 – but no charges were ever brought and he has always denied any involvement in the death.

Mr Emmett, 50, told the court he met Ms Saoud in Dubai about ‘three or four months’ after Ms Elson – a vicar’s daughter – died.

Mr Emmett told Surrey coroner’s court the couple married in October 2017.

Ms Saoud was sat at the back of the court as Alexandra Felix, the lawyer for Ms Elson’s parents, read out a transcript from a 999 call, she made following an incident.

In it, Ms Saoud tells a 999 operator: ‘My boyfriend is hitting me. My boyfriend is a wife beater.’

She adds: ‘Apologise right now. You are a wife beater.’

When asked about the incident Mr Emmett replied: ‘I decline to answer.’

Ms Felix also told the court that Mr Emmet breached a domestic violence protection order, which had been put in place after police attended a domestic incident at the home he shared with Ms Saoud.

When asked by the coroner if he had been convicted of breaching the order, Mr Emmett replied: ‘Yes.’

Abigail Elson’s parents – Reverend Christopher Elson and his wife Carolyn – leaving the coroner’s court today, accompanied by a police officer (centre)

He was then warned by the coroner that he would have to provide a detailed answer as he had been convicted for the offence.

Mr Emmett replied: ‘I’m very sorry about it, I regret it immensely. Thankfully, Lana and I have moved on from that and we have been happily married for three years.’

Ms Felix told the court that Mr Emmett’s sentence was not more serious because Ms Saoud refused to take part in the prosecution case – and that he had pressured her into this.

The court was told that Ms Saoud suffered a swollen nose and cheek bone and injuries to her neck.

Ms Felix added: ‘This shows that you are a violent man.’

The inquest continues tomorrow and Mr Emmett will return to carry on giving evidence.

Surrey coroner’s court has already heard that Mr Emmett claims his second wife was looking for her wedding ring when she ‘flipped’ over the balcony and fell.

The court has also been told how the police were regularly called to Mr Emmett’s house after violent rows with Ms Elson.

Earlier today, revealed that Mr Emmett was convicted of attacking Ms Saoud and sentenced to three months imprisonment following a row over the way she was eating after a boozy night out.

The vicious attack took place in January 2015 after they had been drinking at pub in West Molesey, Surrey.

The inquest previously heard about Mr Emmett’s past convictions and cautions, including an incident where he had breached a domestic violence protection order.

An officer told the coroner how Mr Emmett had breached the court order ‘immediately’ after it was imposed which was put in place to protect a different woman victim.

He was jailed for four weeks after being convicted in October 2014.

In January 2015, Mr Emmett had attacked the same woman, leading him to be jailed for 12 weeks for battery, the inquest heard.

The officers said Mr Emmett had been given a caution on January 23, 2004 for breaching a civil injunction, put up between him and his first wife, which was thought to be related to domestic violence.

Despite being on the receiving end of domestic violence, Ms Saoud married Mr Emmett in 2015 and the couple currently live in Wokingham.

None of the convictions mentioned related to Ms Elson and the inquest heard how he had once claimed rights as a victim when he and Ms Elson were arrested following a fight at their home in Surrey, leading police to hold both parties in a local police station.

Ms Saoud, who sat next to her husband before he was called to give evidence, is not expected to give evidence at the inquest.

The former Grand Prix racer failed to answer 25 questions which were put to him by coroner Alison Hewitt related to violence during his relationship with Ms Elson.

The court was told that many of these were recorded by police while others were revealed in emails she sent to her family and close friends.

When details of the attacks were read out by Ms Hewitt and put to Mr Emmett, he replied each : ‘I decline to answer.’

Mr Emmett was told at the start of today’s hearing that he was not obliged to answer any questions that incriminated him.

Recalling the night of Ms Elson’s death, Mr Emmett told the court that he saw her leaning ‘dangerously’ out of the window of their hotel room while standing on her tip toes.

He admitted that the two had spent most of the day drinking and continued consuming alcohol after returning to their room at around 1am. He described their day in Dubai as a ‘big session’ and admitted that they had been drinking since lunchtime until midnight.

The court had earlier been told that both Mr Emmett and Ms Elson were big drinkers who visited pubs near their home almost on a daily basis.

Abigail Elson, a 27-year-old vicar’s daughter, fell from a window at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel on February 19, 2013 on her honeymoon

Ms Elson’s family complained about a history of alleged beatings which their daughter said were meted out to her by the former professional motorcyclist

The coroner also revealed that Ms Elson had visited her GP about her drinking, which had been recorded at being 200 units per week. The court was also told that she had suffered from depression, an eating disorder and had also self-harmed.

On the night of her death in Dubai, Mr Emmett said: ‘She was leaning in and out of the window, on her tip toes, her hands on a rail. It was a really dangerous position to be in. The last thing I saw was her feet go in the air and she disappeared.’

The court was told that prior to the incident, Ms Elson’s wedding ring had fallen to the ground and the two went downstairs to search for it before returning to their room.

Mr Emmett told the court that he then decided to go back out to try and locate the ring and was on the opposite side of the room to the window when she fell.

When asked by the coroner how he reacted after seeing her ‘disappear,’ Mr Emmett said: ‘I froze. Then I went to the window. I was in shock, it was like a living nightmare.’

The court heard that a hotel security guard, who saw Ms Elson falling, looked up and saw Mr Emmett standing at the window.

Mr Emmett replied: ‘It’s impossible for him to see something falling and for me to be at the window.’

Ms Felix described Mr Emmett as ‘controlling’ and accused him of becoming ‘violent and obnoxious’ when drunk.

Ms Elson fell to her death from a fourth-storey window at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai (pictured). Mr Emmett said his wife had been reaching over their balcony in the honeymoon suite to try and retrieve her wedding ring when she fell

A lawyer representing Mr Emmett, Robert Morris, insisted the questions could be incriminatory so his client had the right not to answer.

Ms Hewitt, who asked all the questions despite not getting an answer, said: ‘Would you tell me why it was that you continued with the relationship with Abigail and indeed proceeded to marriage, if she did from to make false allegations against you of this nature, given they might involve your arrest and possibly prosecution?’

Again, Mr Emmett declined to answer and the coroner moved on to ask him about his marriage.

The family questioned the legitimacy of a beach wedding between Ms Elson and Mr Emmett, which took place at a biker’s church in South Africa, stating they felt the young bride did not ‘look right.’

A three-year police probe began with investigators from Surrey Police’s major crime unit arresting Mr Emmett on suspicion of murder when he returned to the UK in December 2013, but no action was ever taken against the father-of-three. He has always denied any wrong doing.

