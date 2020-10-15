Scott McLaughlin crashes during Friday practice

Scott McLaughlin’s Bathurst preparations have hit a hurdle, with the defending champion crashing in the final stages of practice.

McLaughlin was on a flying lap when he fumbled a gearchange as he braked for Forrest Elbow, the corner that leads onto Conrod Straight.

The left side of the car made contact with the wall, breaking the suspension, although the three-time Supercars champion was able to limp back to the pits.

“I just ballsed up the downshift, that’s all it was,” McLaughlin told the Supercars coverage.

“We’re using the engine braking so much, as soon as you miss one you’re out of the groove.

Scott McLaughlin hits the wall during practice for the Bathurst 1000. (Supercars)

“I tried to recover it, but as soon as it plucked the bottom arm out I was a bit of a passenger.”

Describing the lap until that stage as “mega” McLaughlin isn’t expecting any issues for the qualifying session later today.

“You’ve got to find the limit around this place, sometimes you have one or two moments throughout the weekend. This is why this track is the best in the world and why we keep coming back,” he said.

Despite the crash, McLaughlin’s lap from earlier in the session was enough to put him at the top of the timesheets.

Bryce Fullwood was second quickest, with Lee Holdsworth rounding out the top three.

This weekend is likely to be McLaughlin’s farewell appearance in the category, at least for now, with the Kiwi expected to drive full-time in the Indycar series in 2021.

Supercars organisers have already announced Sunday’s race will start 30 minutes early, with poor weather forecast for raceday.