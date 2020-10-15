Sanjay Dutt shows off his scar post treatment and says he will beat Cancer

Sanjay Dutt was spotted at his friend and stylist Hakim Aalim’s salon yesterday. The actor went for a grooming session ahead of his treatment. He looked positive as he smiled for the paparazzi waiting for him outside the salon. He even told them to stop writing he is sick while sharing his pictures on social media.

Post his haircut, Hakim Aalim shared a video of the actor from the salon. Sanjay Dutt is seen flaunting his scar from his treatment and saying, “This is the recent scar in my life. But I will beat it. I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon.”

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and immediately started treatment for the same. He finished his work commitment right before going for the treatment. He even took a little vacation in Dubai with his family. He is now looking forward to shooting his ext film, KGF 2 where he plays the antagonist, Adheera.

Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.