Salman Khan pays actor Faraaz Khan’s medical bills

Salman Khan is known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood for a reason. The actor has often stood by several people in showbiz in the time of need. Salman has helped them out with work, financially and even in terms of settling their personal issues. The latest actor Salman has come out in support of is Faraaz Khan. The actor is best known for his role alongside Rani Mukerji in Mehndi which released in 1998. He has been suffering from a chest infection for a long time and is critical currently. His hospital bills were peaking and that’s when Salman stepped in. Apart from Salman, Pooja Bhatt has also helped the actor financially.

Kashmera Shah took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, “Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry.” Salman surely has a heart of gold, don’t you agree?