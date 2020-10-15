Roosters Kyle Flanagan – Andrew Johns blasts critics as Bulldogs emerge as possible destination

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns has leapt to the defence of Sydney Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan following reports he’s unwanted at the club beyond 2021.

The 22-year-old felt the heat of the NRL microscope over the weekend as he was harshly blamed for the loss against Canberra that ended the club’s dreams of a premiership three-peat.

Nine’s Danny Weidler revealed earlier this week that the young playmaker now faces an early exit from his contract at Bondi.

And it appears rival clubs are already lining up for Flanagan’s signature with the Bulldogs showing strong interest, according to a report from NRL.com.

Johns said Flanagan would be a “really good” fit with the Bulldogs, but took aim at pundits for criticising the former Shark.

The legendary Newcastle Knights halfback urged critics to go back and watch footage of himself, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk when they were younger, so they could understand the journey it takes to perfect the No.7 position.

“Everyone knocking Kyle Flanagan, I think he had a really strong year,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & the Eighth.

“Go and watch Johnathan Thurston when he was 20, watch me when I was 20, go watch Cooper Cronk – he was coming off the bench playing dummy-half.

Kyle Flanagan, Trent Robinson (Getty)

“It takes so long to try and master the halfback position.

“People are being too tough on Kyle Flanagan.

“The people being tough don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Roosters great Brad Fittler added that, “It was a long season for (Flanagan)”.

“I think when you look at the Roosters, there was fade and fatigue there – Canberra just ran over the top.”

Gus’ defence of young Flanagan

Johns added that Flanagan was a victim of the injury to young star Victor Radley, who went down earlier in the season with an ACL injury.

“When Victor Radley got hurt, Radley was their link in the middle of the field,” Johns added.

“When he went, Kyle Flanagan took on a lot more responsibility.

“Also, Luke Keary had those head knocks. I don’t understand it.”

But should the Roosters move on Flanagan, Johns said he expects 22-year-old Lachlan Lam to start at halfback, while teenager Sam Walker continues to develop as he eyes a spot in the halves.

“Who should replace Flanagan? I think Lachlan Lam will be halfback to start,” he said.

“Sam Walker – too early, he’s only a baby, let him develop and play lower grade.

“Make errors. This is where you learn your trade, out on the field making errors.