Richa Chadha’s take on Payal Ghosh’s unconditional apology in the defamation case



So Payal Ghosh rendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before the Bombay High Court. This includes withdrawal of all statements, defamatory posts including videos and also agreeing not to make or publish, republish any defamatory statements against Richa Chadha. Today in her interview with Mumbai Mirror, Richa Chadha insisted that the apology mattered more than the monetary compensation.

Payal’s unconditional apology was recorded on October 7. However, soon after she’d tweeted saying she wouldn’t apologise. When asked about Payal’s volte face, Richa replied, “The court has constantly recorded what is right and I’d not hold Twitter over the court. It is not just an apology; it is the consent terms as an undertaking, which is sacrosanct. My fans may want more, but this was not about money, only about my respect. The suit continues against the other defendants even though the news channel agreed to the injunction and deletion of all videos and posts with defamatory content against me, and Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer gave a statement as recorded in the order of the court that his client has no intention of repeating his tweets and that he’ll not make any similar remarks about me or the statement made by Payal in relation to me on Twitter or any other media.”

The actress further added that she didn’t press for monetary compensation. She said, “It was not about money anyway. You can’t put a price on my reputation. I had sued for Rs 1.1 crore, which is very close to the bare minimum in a defamatory case in the Bombay High Court. I didn’t start it, but I have certainly finished it.”

She further said that the #MeToo Movement has surely scared the serial sexual predators. She said her intent was not to defend Anurag Kashyap or claim Payal Ghosh’s accusations as false. But she wanted to set the record straight that the comments made were misogynistic and personal. More pwoer to you, girl!