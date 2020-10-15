Richa Chadha wishes boyfriend Ali Fazal on his birthday with a cute post

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been going steady for a longtime now. The couple has never shied away from accepting their bond and have been spotted several times in each other’s company. Richa and Ali were set to tie the knot this year, however, the pandemic crushed their plans. The duo now plans on getting married in 2021. Well, we hope all gets sorted for them.

Today is Ali’s birthday and Richa took to Twitter to post a picture of the actor and added a sweet caption to it wishing her beau. She wrote, “As Guddu as it gets… hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad.” Looks like the actor is too busy shooting for his international project. Keep watching this space for more from the world of entertainment.

Here’s another post she made later in the day…

Happy birthday @alifazal9 ! You make this brief existence on the planet pleasant. âÂ£ï¸Â

Circa (before ppl knew)

FYI – More pix will follow. pic.twitter.com/ikFN2StTI0

— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020





