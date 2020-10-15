‘RHOP’s Robyn Dixon & Gizelle Bryant Blame Karen Huger For Not Stopping The Fight

The fight between Real Housewives of Potomac stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels is currently the main storyline this season — but Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant say it’s all Karen Huger’s fault.

“For me what was clear was that some of the girls, ie. Robyn and Gizelle, wanted Monique and Candiace to have a conversation. And so they encouraged it and I clearly said they’re not ready,” Karen said during the After Show. She added, “I said, ‘No. Please don’t force them to have a conversation.'”

“You’re the one that could have prevented this a long time ago,” Robyn said in response to Karen pointing the finger at the ladies. “I told her get the h*ll out of my face, get out of here with that sh*t. Do not…this is not acceptable. And that she is the one that could have prevented it because she is closer to them. She could have had a moment with them and really just said, ‘I’m not accepting this anymore.'”

She added, “So I was already like a little disappointed with her because of that. How can she pinpoint something like this on us? We had zero to do with that.”