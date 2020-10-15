RB Le’Veon Bell signing with Kansas City Chiefs

Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell didn’t remain available for long.

Two days after the winless New York Jets announced that they were parting ways with the three-time Pro Bowler, Bell told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (h/t Adam Teicher) that he’s signing with the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

The defending Super Bowl champions fell to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday for their first loss of the year. Kansas City is averaging 119.4 rushing yards per contest.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added Bell’s contract is a one-year deal.

Bell, 28, averaged a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry in 15 games with the Jets last year after he sat out the 2018 season following a contract dispute with the Steelers. He now joins a backfield that features rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire as its top ball-carrier. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a score in a season-opening win over the Houston Texans but hasn’t hit the 100-yard mark or found the end zone since.

He tallied 40 yards on 10 carries and caught three passes in the loss to the Raiders.

Bell, meanwhile, allegedly fell out of favor with Jets coach Adam Gase, who reportedly was against Gang Green signing the back in the first place. Bell, who has 74 rushing yards on 19 carries this season, missed time because of a hamstring injury.