R. Madhavan’s birthday wish for wife Sarita Birje is all things love

R Madhavan is one of the most adored actors of the movie business. He has a massive fan following and all his films from the initial ones to the upcoming ones leave the audience excited. Madhavan is a total family man and his fans love that about him too. He keeps giving them insights about his life through social media and that’s enough to keep them on their toes. Today, Madhavan took to Instagram to share a picture of his wife on her birthday and wrote a caption that could melt the coldest hearts.

He wrote, “To the most caring, dynamic, determined loving and strong woman I know.. and THANKFULLY she is also the love of my life Happy birthday my Love. Vedaant and I will be lost if not for you.” Now how adorable is that?