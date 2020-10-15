PSA: Twitter is down for some users this Thursday

If you’re having some trouble accessing Twitter, you’re not alone. The social network has been facing a major outage this Thursday night as users around the world are reporting that Twitter is inaccessible.

While some users are not able to access specific content on Twitter, such as Direct Messages and media, others are unable to access Twitter at all. According to DownDetector, the Twitter outage started around 6 p.m. EST and is still affecting users around the world.

The issue is affecting the official Twitter apps, as well as the Twitter website and third-party apps like Tweetbot, Tweetdeck, and more. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t yet shared any details about the outage or any estimates to fix the problem.

Are you having trouble accessing Twitter? Let us know in the comments below.

