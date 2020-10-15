Post Malone and Billie Eilish Nab Coveted Prizes

The ‘Circles’ singer is named Top Artist and Top Male Artist, while the ‘No Time to Die’ songstress scores Top Female Artist in addition to Top Billboard 200 Album.

It’s a big night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for Post Malone and Billie Eilish. The two young music stars shone the brightest at the Wednesday, October 14 ceremony as they scored top prizes at the event with two gongs each.

Malone landed the coveted Top Artist award, edging out Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Khalid and Taylor Swift who were also nominated in the category. The “Rockstar” hitmaker was additionally dubbed Top Male Artist, which was also vied by DaBaby, Khalid, Lil Nas X and Ed Sheeran.

Nabbing the Top Female Artist award, Eilish won over Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lizzo and Swift. She received her other gong that night through her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, which was hailed as Top Billboard 200 Album.

Wearing a face mask despite speaking in front of empty Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the “When the Party’s Over” singer thanked her fans for “believing in me and caring about me.” She went on saying that when it comes to winning awards she “never ever takes these for granted.”

Despite losing the Top Female Artist award to Eilish, Lizzo didn’t come home empty handed. The “Truth Hurts” raptress bagged an award for Top Song Sales Artist. She got political by wearing a black dress with “vote” printed on it, and delivered a powerful speech that encouraged viewers to find their voices and don’t change to meet society standards.

Khalid was named Top R&B Artist, while Lil Nas X also scored a win through his hit “Old Town Road” ft. Billy Ray Cyrus which was successfully named Top Hot 100 Song. “I know what everybody has been through so much this year. I wanna thank the crew that is working on this show tonight because they have gone through some insane stuff to make this happen for you guys. I hope everybody is staying safe there at home,” Lil Nas said.

The show also saw country music star Garth Brooks being presented with Icon Award, while Killer Mike was honored with Billboard Change Maker. Other winners included Harry Styles (Billboard Chart Achievement Award), BTS (Top Social Artist), Luke Combs (Top Country Artist), Bad Bunny (Top Latin Artist) and Lauren Daigle (Top Christian Artist).

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards was hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who kicked off the show with a cover of Whitney Houston‘s “Higher Love”. She said on the stage, “Tonight is about the way music touches us all because music connects with us in so many ways, no matter who you are it moves us sometimes literally.”

John Legend, Demi Lovato and BTS were also among the performers at the show.

