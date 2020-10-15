Photos: Ranveer Singh spotted out and about in the city

Ranveer Singh made his mark in Bollywood, since the day he stepped into the world of movies. He has had his fair share of ups and downs at the beginning of his career, but once he got hold of the craft, his graph only went upwards. Ranveer’s last release was Gully Boy and now the actor is all set to be seen playing Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which is about the 1983 World Cup win of India. Ranveer also has a few other interesting projects in his kitty like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht and more.

Today, we snapped the star as he stepped out for an outing in athleisure wear. Dressed in Adidas from head to toe, the actor looked smart as ever. He happily waved out to the paparazzi after getting out of his ride. Ranveer’s car even met with a small accident earlier today, where a scooter brushed with his car a little. A video of the incident surfaced on the internet. Take a look at the pictures and video below.