Philips and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri sign seven-year partnership agreement to provide patient-centered care

October 15, 2020

Turnkey solution for newly-built hospital combines latest innovations in enterprise diagnostic imaging, connected care and informatics, as well as service, maintenance and financing

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Jakarta, Indonesia–

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri today announced a seven-year strategic partnership agreement integrating a comprehensive range of cutting-edge medical technologies and solutions that will bring world-class healthcare services to Mandaya Royal’s patients and staff. The agreement includes first of kind imaging and image-guided therapy technologies for the region, integrated informatics and connected monitoring solutions to support leading clinical care delivery. Also included in the partnership are Philips’ Ambient Experience solutions, which use dynamic lighting, projection and sound to enhance the experience of patients and staff. Support for the partnership has been provided by the Netherlands’ Export Credit Agency, a first for Philips in Indonesia.

Opening in early 2021, Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri will have over 350 beds, six operating theatres, over 100 outpatient examination rooms, three advanced medical centers – a Cardiovascular Center, an Advanced Oncology Center, and a Neuroscience Center – and 14 state-of-the-art specialist clinics, and is expected to receive over a thousand patients each day. Intended to be a national referral hospital for the entire Indonesian archipelago, the hospital will strive to deliver patient-centered care personalized to the needs of each patient, incorporating advanced health technology to improve patient outcomes. Philips will support Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri with its end-to-end approach, providing integrated solutions across the multi-year engagement to drive improvements in patient outcomes, experience, quality of care and efficiency.

“We are firmly in line with the government’s intention to create centers of excellence that can support integrated care pathways across Indonesia,” said Dr. Benedictus R. Widaja, MBChB (UK), President Director of Mandaya Hospital Group. “Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri has been designed from the ground up as a patient-centered facility. From the architecture to the layout and even the lighting, all are designed to make the patient experience positive and uplifting. Our philosophy aligns perfectly with Philips’ concept of connecting patients and providers for more effective, coordinated and personalized care. Building medical services around the wellness of the patient is exactly what we plan to offer at Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri.”

“As a leading health technology company, Philips provides meaningful innovations in collaboration with healthcare providers to deliver value-based healthcare,” said Pim Preesman, Managing Director, Philips Indonesia. “We deliver solutions that take the complexity out of healthcare through a truly integrated approach to drive better health outcomes, improve the patient and staff experience, and lower the cost of care. We are excited to partner with Dr. Ben and his team to build an advanced, patient-focused hospital based on smart technology and innovation.”

Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri will be equipped with the latest advanced technology and solutions from Philips, including the next-generation Azurion image-guided therapy system, the Ingenia Ambition MR , the world’s first MR for helium-free operations and the IQon Spectral CT , the world’s first and only detector-based spectral CT. Enterprise informatics solutions including IntelliBridge Enterprise and Vue PACS will support collaboration and optimize workflows, shortening the path to precise diagnostic decisions.

Connected patient monitoring and integrated analytics solutions from Philips will also enable the continuous monitoring of patients wherever they are in the system – providing a comprehensive solution during the entire treatment and recovery process. The IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) system is an advanced clinical decision support and automatic documentation solution, providing analytics, integrated care management, and reporting throughout the ICU care cycle. Another system, the IntelliVue Guardian Solution (IGS) is a patient monitoring and workflow system that monitors and identifies subtle signs of deterioration or warning signs in a patient’s physiological condition and then alerts staff to intervene in a timely manner.

