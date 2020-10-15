Phil Collins Blocks Donald Trump From Using His Song in Campaign

WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Instar

Donald Trump has done it again. POTUS has recently been slapped with a new cease and desist order after he played Phil Collins‘ hit song “In the Air Tonight” during one of his rallies in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, October 14.

Representatives for the Genesis member confirmed the report through a statement, stating that Trump’s team did not have permission to use the song in the rally. “Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation,” so his reps said in the statement made to Consequence of Songs.

With that said, Collins has joined a long list of musicians who issued a cease and desist letter to Trump in an attempt to stop him from playing their music during his campaign. The list included Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, and the estate of Tom Petty.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has been receiving criticism for using “In the Air Tonight” at his rally, with many pointing out that his song choice could be perceived as tone deaf since a lot of maskless people gathered in the city where COVID-19 cases continue to rise. “They’re playing ‘in the air tonight’ at the #Trump rally. Do they ever play anything that isn’t dripping with irony?” an individual mocked him.

“Bruh they were playing In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins at Trumps rally that no one was wearing masks at. oh the irony,” another echoed the sentiment, while one other was being sarcastic, “Another song for Trump rallies, Can you fill it coming in the air tonight? Can you fill it COVID-19 coming in the air tooo-night??? Can you fill it, can you fill it coming in the air tonight??? SBJ.”