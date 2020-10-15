Paytm Movies promises digital and contactless cinema experience to moviegoers – Latest News

Paytm has announced that it is offering digital, contactless and safe cinema experience to moviegoers. The company claims that it has been working closely with all theatre managements to ensure that hall premises are safe for patrons. Paytm is also giving a limited period buy one get one free movie ticket offer in partnership with PVR Cinemas.

“We are empowering the audience with all safety and contactless measures including incorporating innovative features from the Mini App Store to instil confidence in everyone to head back to theatres. While the Mini App Store can be used to book a cab or order rent a two-wheeler, refreshments can be bought using Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, cards at the food counter making the experience completely cashless. Paytm on the app and website will show socially distanced seat layout along with other information about a particular movie hall including thermal screening, contactless security check, availability of hand sanitisers, daily temperature check for staff members. The company said that patrons at any point would not have to queue in front of the box-office, entrance, food counters to avail services for a complete cashless and contactless cinema experience,” said the company in a statement.

“This is an important step in bringing a level of normalcy and helping the economy bounce back. The reopening of theatres will help lakhs of employees of multiplexes & single screens to get back their livelihood. Also, citizens who have been confined to their homes and miss watching movies on the big screen will again have a reason to step out. We want to ensure that their whole experience of going out is safe. All information about safety guidelines related to movie theatres would be available on the app & website. Paytm will help the industry adapt to the new normal faster and effectively bring the patrons back to their halls,” said Paytm spokesperson.