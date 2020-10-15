OnePlus removes hidden Facebook bloatware from OnePlus 8T – Latest News

After the OnePlus Nord launch, OnePlus faced severe backlash from users and fans alike for including three hidden Facebook bloatware in the phone.Even the OnePlus 8 series came with these bloatware from Facebook. Thankfully, OnePlus has decided to listen to its fans and have removed the bloatware from the newly launched OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus has always advertised themselves to offer a pure Android experience without any bloatware. The introduction of the Facebook bloatware was a shocker for OnePlus fans.

The bloatware in question are the system apps from Facebook. These apps do not have any icons, so they are hidden from plain sight. But if you go to Settings on any Android phone from a known brand and just type ‘Facebook’ in the search box under Settings, three apps will pop out: Facebook Services, Facebook App Manager and Facebook App Installer.

The company has confirmed to

Input Mag, that it has removed the Facebook bloatware to improve “battery efficiency”. The only pre-installed app that comes with the OnePlus 8T is Netflix.

Facebook claims that these apps use basic device and network data in order to operate their primary functions of installing and updating consumer apps, fixing issues and improving performance. However, you won’t be able to uninstall them. The only option you have is to disable them.

It’s a common sight to see the main Facebook being pre-installed in almost every Android phone. Until now, you were only able to disable this pre-installed facebook app and not delete it. But what’s surprising is that in newer Android phones, you will be able to delete the pre-installed Facebook app but you will not be able to delete the hidden Facebook system apps.

All major Android brands like Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, Poco, Realme and others offer the same bloatware. HMD Global seems to be the only company which is not yet offering these three ‘free’ Facebook bloatware on Nokia phones. Now, OnePlus has become the first to remove them.

