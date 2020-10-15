Oil Stockpiles Fell 3.8 Million Barrels: EIA By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© .

.com —  Oil stockpiles fell more than expected last week, according to the Energy Information Administration.

declined 3.8 million barrels. Analysts tracked by .com had expected a decline of 2.8 million barrels after an increase of 500,000 the prior week. 

Hurricane Delta forced production shut downs along the Gulf Coast last week. , the U.S. oil benchmark, fell about 3% in early trading on Thursday.

Oil stored at , Oklahoma, increased 2.9 million barrels compared to expectations for a build of 3.9 million barrels.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR