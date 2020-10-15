Offset Working Hard To Get Cardi B To Call Off Divorce

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Cardi B has filed for divorce, and once again, Offset is fighting to keep his family together.

“Offset is on his best behavior right now,” a source close to the Migos rapper tells HollywoodLife. “He’s doing everything he can to prove to Cardi that he’s worth it. He knows he’s not perfect, but he really does feel that he and Cardi belong together and he’s putting all his focus on her. He was miserable without her and he knows he’s beyond lucky to have a woman like her so he’s just doing all he can to convince her not to go through with the divorce.”

