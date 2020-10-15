Nicki Minaj Reveals She Gave Birth To A Baby Boy!

Carol Maraj sent the innanet into a frenzy last week, when she confirmed that she is now a grandmother! Nicki Minaj reportedly gave birth last week, and has been very quiet on social media since–until now.

In an Instagram post, Nicki thanks all of the people who have reached out and shown her support during this time, and reveals that she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!

“Thank you Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she writes. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Many of the Barbz speculated that Nicki was expecting a baby girl following reports of her giving birth, but Nicki confirms that she is happy to be a boy mom–something she has been manifesting for years by calling y’all her sons in her music!

As we previously reported, Carol, who wants to be called “Glamma”, expressed how excited she is for her daughter to be a mother, and says that babies are blessings from God.

“Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter Nicki Minaj with a beautiful bundle of joy! You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God. “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.” Psalms 127:3 #glamma let us rejoice!!!!”

Keep Nicki in your thoughts, Roomies, as she enters the best hood that there is–motherhood!

