Nicki Minaj Reveals Baby’s Gender as She Thanks Beyonce, Kim and Kanye for Their Well Wishes

The ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker confirms she is a proud mother to a baby boy and gives Beyonce Knowles, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West a shout-out for their well wishes.

Nicki Minaj has confirmed she’s a new mum.

The rapper reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on 30 September (20), and now she has revealed the newborn is a boy.

Posting the news on Instagram on Thursday (15Oct20), she thanked famous friends like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West, who all sent her their well wishes.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim and Ye… & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she wrote. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world (sic).”

She added emojis including a teddy bear and a balloon.

Meanwhile, Minaj has announced her first post-baby music release – she’ll appear on Sada Baby‘s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix, which is scheduled to drop on Thursday night.

Nicki Minaj waited for months before she announced her pregnancy in July despite months of rumors. The rapstress once opened up about her pregnancy struggles, “While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time. Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either.”

As the couple were preparing for the arrival of their first child together, Kenneth filed a legal motion seeking to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he could be by his wife’s side when she gave birth. His request was granted by a judge.