NFL schedule changes for Week 6: Why Chiefs vs. Bills isn’t on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Between alterations to the Week 4 and Week 5 NFL schedules, the league really found itself in a bind when it came to a number of games in Week 6.

The Week 6 schedule that existed in September is not the Week 6 schedule that will be played out this week. Nine teams are involved in some sort of schedule adjustment, due in large part to the Patriots-Broncos game being moved back from Week 5 to Week 6. This is probably only the beginning. As the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak showed, one team’s misfortune could lead to a lot of schedule movement once again.

Below, you’ll find the up-to-date Week 6 schedule, along with a team-by-team breakdown of the teams who have different schedules upcoming than they were expecting.

WEEK 6 PICKS: Against the spread | Straight up

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

Game Time Channel Broncos at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Ravens at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Colts 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bears at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jets at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Rams at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

Game Time Channel Chiefs at Bills 5 p.m. Fox/NFL Network, fuboTV Cardinals at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

NFL schedule changes

New England Patriots

The Patriots were scheduled to play the Broncos on Sunday in Week 5. That game was initially moved to Monday before it was postponed due to further positive COVID-19 tests on the Pats.

New England was scheduled for a Week 6 bye, but will instead play Denver in Week 6.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos were due for a Week 8 bye, but served their bye in Week 5 alongside the Patriots after that postponement.

Denver was scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, but that game has been moved so the Broncos can play the Pats in Week 6. Denver and Miami will now play in Week 11.

The Broncos were supposed to play the Chargers in Week 11. That game has been moved to Week 8, where Denver was originally slated for a bye.

Tennessee Titans

After playing on Tuesday night in Week 5, the Titans will host the Texans as scheduled in Week 6. Then Tennessee will make up its Week 4 game against the Steelers in Week 7. Week 4 became the Titans bye week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills were forced to play their Sunday-scheduled Week 5 game against the Titans on Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols involving Tennessee.

That pushed Buffalo’s Week 6 game against Kansas City, which was scheduled for Thursday night, to Monday night at 5 p.m. ET. So far, Buffalo will have played all its scheduled opponents in the correct weeks, but twice on different days of the week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Instead of playing the Bills on Thursday night in Week 6, that game will now take place Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have both the Patriots and Chargers on their schedule, so since those schedules have shifted, so has Miami’s.

Jets at Dolphins moved from Week 10 to be played in Week 6.

Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.

Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

Miami will now have its bye in Week 7 instead of 11.

Los Angeles Chargers

Since the Chargers have moved from Week 11 to Week 8 for their game against the Broncos, other games have shifted.

Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.

Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.

Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

Bye week moves up to Week 6 from Week 10.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chargers’ schedule movement also affects the Jaguars.

Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.

Jacksonville’s bye week moves from Week 7 to Week 8.

New York Jets