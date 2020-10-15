Netflix Ends Puts An End To Free 30-Day Trial Offer In The U.S.

Streaming giants Netflix will no longer be offering a 30 day free trial for new customers in the U.S.

“We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” a rep said via Variety.

Since the very beginning, the 30-day trial offer has been a successful tool for pulling in new customers. They did not explain why they have decided to drop it after all these years.

“Free trials are not available,” a note on the Netflix website reads “but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.”

Netflix recently rolled out their free portal that contains a selection of shows and movies anyone can watch without paying. Competitors Disney+ ended its free trial subscriptions in June while Appleextended the initial free period for Apple TV Plus subscribers by three months to February 2021.