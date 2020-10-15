National Cabinet meeting postponed after ‘technical problem’ leaves PM stranded in Queensland

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was set to spend an unplanned night in Queensland after being stranded in the state due to a suspected issue with his flight back to Sydney.

The unscheduled night in the Sunshine State has forced the planned National Cabinet meeting today between Mr Morrison and state and territory leaders to be postponed.

Mr Morrison was due to conduct the meeting from Sydney.

understands the “technical issue” that has kept him in Queensland is to do with the Royal Australian Air Force plane that was to be used to fly him back to NSW.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is currently in Queensland. (Getty)

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Prime Minister Scott Morrison visit the Neumann Steel Fabrication on the Gold Coast. (Nine / Paul Harris)

With Mr Morrison spending the night in Cairns, he was not able to be given the type of secure connection needed to hold the virtual National Cabinet meeting.

It’s understood a replacement plane has been sent to retrieve him.