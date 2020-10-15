Nanoleaf Launches New HomeKit-Enabled Shapes Triangle and Mini Triangle Lighting Panels

Nanoleaf today introduced the newest lights in its Shapes lighting panel lineup, debuting the Shapes Triangles and the Shapes Mini Triangles, which are interoperable with one another and the Nanoleaf Hexagon panels that launched earlier this year.



The new Shapes Triangles are Nanoleaf’s second triangle-shaped product and are a followup to the original Nanoleaf Light Panels that were triangle shaped. These new panels are an upgrade over the original and are not compatible with the original triangles. Nanoleaf says that the new Triangles have feature slightly rounded and smaller corners.



With the launch of the Triangles and Mini Triangles, it is possible to connect different panel shapes together for the first time since Nanoleaf began producing light panels. The Triangles and Mini Triangles can connect with one another, and they can also be connected to the Hexagon-shaped panels.

“Nanoleaf’s vision for the Shapes Line is to give users the complete design freedom to create their most personal lighting experience yet. Smart lighting is about pushing the boundaries of possibility and that is exactly what we wanted to offer with our Shapes Line,” says Gimmy Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoleaf. “With the addition of Triangles and Mini Triangles, we’re allowing users to explore and combine lighting shapes like never before. Bringing together smart technology and thoughtful design, the Shapes Line leads the Smart Decor category for a lighting experience that truly has no limits.”

The Mini Triangles can be used alone and are sold in a standalone set, marking Nanoleaf’s smallest lighting solution to date. The standard Triangle panels can also be used on their own, or combined with the mini version.



Like other Nanoleaf products, both the Triangles and the Mini Triangles can be set to more than 16 million colors with Nanoleaf offering solid colors, and shifting color patterns that can be set and controlled through the Nanoleaf app. Triangles and Mini Triangles connect to WiFi and are compatible with HomeKit.



Nanoleaf offers a LayoutDetect feature that optimizes how the panels are lit, along with pre-programmed scenes that can mirror nature or paint the room in a rainbow of light. Triangles and Mini Triangles have the same feature set as other products like Rhythm Music Sync, which allows them to light up based on the music that’s playing in the room.

With the Hexagons, Nanoleaf introduced a new snap-on mounting system for easier installation and redesign, which is also used by the Triangles and Mini Triangles. Alongside the launch of the new light panels, Nanoleaf will be debuting an app update that includes a new color picker and a more intuitive interface that allows for access to a wider range of colors and palettes.



In the future, Nanoleaf plans to introduce an “Essentials” line that’s equipped with smart bulbs and light strips. The bulb has a multi-faceted design while the light strip will offer multiple colors, with both controllable through the Nanoleaf app.

Nanoleaf’s Triangles and Mini Triangles can be purchased from the Nanoleaf website starting today, and they are also available in some retail store locations. Triangles are priced at $199 for a set of 7, while Mini Triangles are priced at $119 for a set of five. An expansion pack with three large Triangles is $60, and an expansion pack with 10 Mini Triangles is priced at $119.