Myleene Klass Opens Up About Four Miscarriages and Details Each of Them

The former Hear’Say member reveals she suffered a miscarriage at an airport, another in the bathroom, and two other more before finally welcoming her third child.

Newly-engaged singer and British TV favourite Myleene Klass has revealed she suffered four miscarriages before giving birth to her “rainbow baby” Apollo last year (19).

The 42 year old, who is also mum to Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, from her marriage to ex-husband Graham Quinn, reveals she felt compelled to speak out about her life lows after Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went public about the loss of their third child, and she hopes that sharing her story will give comfort to other women who have suffered miscarriages.

“On national babyloss-miscarriage day, @chrissyteigen gave me the courage to write,” Klass wrote on Instagram. “I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.”

“I know after my own MC’s how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul (sic).”

The former Hear’Say star then went into detail about each miscarriage, revealing one happened at an airport as she was flying home from a holiday.

“The scan was the saddest sight I’ve ever seen in my life,” she explained. “The first and last time I saw my baby. As the doctor pushed the camera on my belly, the familiar black and blue image of my baby sprung onto the screen, then started to sink and slowly floated down, til it just hunched over…”

“The feeling is nothing short of traumatic, shock. At my D&C (dilation and curettage) I was asked to confirm the procedure. I cried so hard the nurse held my hand and answered for me. They taped my bracelet to my wrist, two gold swallows. It made me sob. Swallows love for life and always come home (sic).”

“I told the anaesthetist to please make sure I wake up as I’m a mum then I cried again at what they were going to take out. I woke to emptiness and the horror of what had happened. I felt I’d failed my baby and my partner.”

During her next pregnancy, the baby had stopped growing at 10 weeks.

“I didn’t take my eyes off the fire alarm on the ceiling, lest I break completely,” she recalled of the heartbreak. “Walking past the pregnant women in reception was torture. This D&C was no less traumatic. In fact, the familiarity of it cut deeper.”

Klass also miscarried at work and in “the loo.”

Her miscarriages made her super-vigilant when she fell pregnant with her fiance Simon Motson‘s now 14-month-old son.

She added, “Whilst I could get pregnant, there was no explanation for why I couldn’t keep them. The Dr’s (doctors) took no chances with Apollo. I injected countless, endless hormones into my belly to keep my placenta working. He (Apollo) signifies everything good in the world to me, my miracle.”