‘Moulin Rouge!’ Star Aaron Tveit Makes History at 2020 Tony Awards Nominations

The main actor of the ‘Moulin Rouge!’ musical becomes the only nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, making him an unofficial winner at the upcoming Broadway prize-giving event.

The COVID lockdown has worked wonders for Broadway star Aaron Tveit as he has become the only actor worthy of a Tony Awards Best Actor in a Musical nod.

Tveit is therefore already an unofficial winner for his work in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” as no one else sparked the voting panel’s interest before theatres shut down in March (20).

Furthermore, only 18 productions were eligible for consideration – almost half as many as last year.

The 2020 Tony Award nominations were announced on Thursday morning (15Oct20) and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is also up for Best Musical, alongside “Jagged Little Pill” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” while “Slave Play“, “Sea Wall/A Life“, “Grand Horizons“, “The Inheritance“, and “The Sound Inside” will compete for the Best Play honour.

The Alanis Morissette musical “Jagged Little Pill” leads all nominations with 15, closely followed by “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” with 14 and” Slave Play” and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” with 12.

A date for the awards has not yet been confirmed, but insiders expect the ceremony to take place in December (20).

The complete list of nominees is:

Best Play:





“ Grand Horizons “

“ “ The Inheritance “

“ “ Sea Wall/A Life “

“ “ Slave Play “

“ “The Sound Inside“

Best Musical:





Best Revival of a Play:





“ Betrayal “

“ “ Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune “

“ “A Soldier’s Play“

Best Book of a Musical:





Best Original Score:





Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:





Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:





Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:





Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:





Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:





Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:





Jane Alexander – “ Grand Horizons “

– “ “ Chalia La Tour – “ Slave Play “

– “ “ Annie McNamara – “ Slave Play “

– “ “ Lois Smith – “ The Inheritance “

– “ “ Cora Vander Broek – “Linda Vista“

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:





Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:





Best Scenic Design of a Play:





Best Scenic Design of a Musical:





Riccardo Hernandez and Lucy Mackinnon – “Jagged Little Pill”

– “Jagged Little Pill” Derek McLane – “ Moulin Rouge! The Musical “

– “ “ Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg – “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical“

Best Costume Design of a Play:





Best Costume Design of a Musical:





Best Lighting Design of a Play:





Jiyoun Chang – “ Slave Play “

– “ “ Jon Clark – “ The Inheritance “

– “ “ Heather Gilbert – “ The Sound Inside “

– “ “ Allen Lee Hughes – “ A Soldier’s Play “

– “ “ Hugh Vanstone – “A Christmas Carol“

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:





Best Sound Design of a Play:





Best Sound Design of a Musical:





Best Direction of a Play:





David Cromer – “ The Sound Inside “

– “ “ Stephen Daldry – “ The Inheritance “

– “ “ Kenny Leon – “ A Soldier’s Play “

– “ “ Jamie Lloyd – “ Betrayal “

– “ “ Robert O’Hara – “Slave Play“

Best Direction of a Musical:





Best Choreography:





Best Orchestrations:



