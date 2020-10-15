Moscow train stations disinfected as coronavirus cases hit record high in Russia

Moscow disinfected train stations amid rising COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Russia recorded 14,231 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

It comes as President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has approved its second coronavirus vaccine after early trials.

Russia has the fourth-highest virus caseload in the world with a total of 1.3 million registered infections, and more than 23,000 deaths.

The World Health Organisation said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% from the previous week.

Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of the new infections.